What is B.More?

B.More is a membership program that makes it easier than ever to save more and help more people facing hunger when you shop at Brandless. With B.More you get:

Free shipping, so it's easier than ever to fill your home with Brandless goodness. We donate 10 meals* in your honor to people facing hunger when you sign up and 2 more every time you shop.

*For more information visit brandless.com/help/give .

How much does B.More cost?

For $36 a year you get free shipping on all Brandless orders and we donate twice as many meals to people facing hunger.

How can I sign up to become a B.More member?

Visit brandless.com/bmore and add a 1-year membership to your basket. Hooray!

How does the meal donation work?

When you shop at Brandless, we donate one meal to people facing hunger through our partnership with Feeding America®. When you join B.More, you double your impact: we’ll give two meals every time you shop and 10 more just for joining.

Can I gift a B.More membership?

Not yet, but we’re working on it. Sign up for email updates at brandless.com and we’ll let you know when you can gift B.More to all your friends and family.

Do I have to be a B.More member to shop at Brandless?

Nope! Anyone can shop our selection of better-for-you products and they’re always $3. But with B.More you get free shipping and we double the number of meals we donate with each purchase.

Can I cancel my B.More subscription?

With B.More you get a full year’s subscription for $36. But if your membership isn’t working out for some reason contact b.more@brandless.com . Our dedicated B.More customer service team would be happy to help!