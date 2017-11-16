B.More is a membership program that makes it easier than ever to save more and help more people facing hunger when you shop at Brandless. With B.More you get:
*For more information visit brandless.com/help/give.
For $36 a year you get free shipping on all Brandless orders and we donate twice as many meals to people facing hunger.
Visit brandless.com/bmore and add a 1-year membership to your basket. Hooray!
When you shop at Brandless, we donate one meal to people facing hunger through our partnership with Feeding America®. When you join B.More, you double your impact: we’ll give two meals every time you shop and 10 more just for joining.
Not yet, but we’re working on it. Sign up for email updates at brandless.com and we’ll let you know when you can gift B.More to all your friends and family.
Nope! Anyone can shop our selection of better-for-you products and they’re always $3. But with B.More you get free shipping and we double the number of meals we donate with each purchase.
With B.More you get a full year’s subscription for $36. But if your membership isn’t working out for some reason contact b.more@brandless.com. Our dedicated B.More customer service team would be happy to help!