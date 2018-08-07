Free shipping today on orders $39+
Beauty
Personal Care
Health
Beauty
Personal Care
Health
Beauty
Beauty Tools

  • Stainless Steel
  • Curved Fingernail Clipper
  • Straight Edge Toenail Clipper

Nail Clipper Set

$32 ct

Beauty Tools Essentials

$13.50 total, 5 items details
Essential tools for your makeup bag to take your beauty on-the-go.
Inside the Bundle:
Eyelash Curler
Precision Slant Tweezers
Dual Sharpener
Organic Cotton Swabs
Tree Free Travel Facial Tissues - 3 Pack
  • Dual Sided
  • Padded Board
  • Medium Grit
  • 3 Standard & 1 Travel Nail Files

Emery Board Nail Files - 4 Pack

$34 ct
  • Honeycomb Surface
  • Durable & Long Lasting

Metal Nail File

$31 ct
  • Stainless Steel
  • Hand-Sharpened Blades

Cuticle Nipper

$31 ct
  • Stainless Steel
  • Protective Pouch

Precision Slant Tweezers

$31 ct
  • Contoured Head
  • Wide Curl
  • 1 Refill Pad

Eyelash Curler

$31 ct
  • Holds Shavings Securely
  • Soft Touch

Dual Sharpener

$31 ct
Facial Skin Care

  • Antioxidizing Fruit Extract
  • Sulfate Free
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Grapefruit Facial Cleanser

$35.5 fl oz

Clean Skin Regimen Bundle

$18 total, 6 items details
Refresh your skincare routine with our products that are free of over 400 questionable ingredients (your skin will love you).
Inside the Bundle:
Grapefruit Facial Cleanser
Grapefruit Facial Scrub
Green Apple Facial Toner
Daily Facial Moisturizer
Night Cream
  • Exfoliating
  • No Sulfates
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Grapefruit Facial Scrub

$35 oz
  • Witch Hazel Astringent
  • No Sulfates
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Green Apple Facial Toner

$35.5 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Aloe
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Daily Facial Moisturizer

$34 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Shea Butter
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Night Cream

$31.7 fl oz

DIY Beauty Bundle

$18 total, 6 items details
Ingredients for homemade moisturizers, scrubs, and more.
Inside the Bundle:
Organic Agave Nectar
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Organic Quick Cook Steel Cut Oats
Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar - Raw, With "The Mother"
Lip Treatments

  • Acai Berry Fruit Extract
  • Contains Vitamin E
  • Gluten Free
  • Cruelty Free

Açai Berry Lip Balm - 2 Pack

$32pk - 0.15oz ea
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • Dye Free

Coconut Lip Balm - SPF 15

$32 ct
  • Smoothes & Moisturizes
  • Sulfate Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • Silicone Free

Cranberry Spice Lip Balm - 2pk

$32pk - 0.15oz ea
Personal Care
Body Wash & Shave

  • Gentle Cleansing
  • Sulfate Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • No Animal Testing

Green Tea & Aloe Body Wash

$310 fl oz

At Home Spa Gift Set

$18 total, 6 items details
Spa day! Treat yourself to the soothing scent of our Grapefruit Facial Cleanser, Scrub, and more.
Inside the Bundle:
Citrus Bergamot Hand Cream
Mint Foot Cream
Lemon Verbena Body Scrub
Green Tea & Aloe Body Wash
Grapefruit Facial Cleanser
  • Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
  • Gluten Free
  • Cruelty Free
  • No Animal Testing

Lemon Verbena Body Scrub

$38 oz
  • Moisturizing Aloe
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Green Tea & Aloe Shave Gel

$38 fl oz
Cotton Balls, Rounds & Swabs

  • Organic
  • Hypoallergenic

Organic Cotton Balls

$3100ct
  • Organic
  • Hypoallergenic

Organic Cotton Rounds

$3100ct
  • 100% Organic Cotton
  • Chlorine Free
  • Cruelty Free
  • GOTS Certified

Organic Cotton Swabs

$3200ct
Hair Care

  • Made with Aloe Leaf Juice
  • Sulfate Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • No Animal Testing

Green Tea & Aloe Moisturizing Shampoo

$38 fl oz
  • Paraben Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • Silicone Free
  • No Animal Testing

Green Tea & Aloe Moisturizing Conditioner

$38 fl oz

Shower & Bath Essentials Bundle

$21 total, 7 items details
Better-for-you beauty essentials to hydrate, cleanse, and soothe.
Inside the Bundle:
Green Tea & Aloe Moisturizing Shampoo
Green Tea & Aloe Moisturizing Conditioner
Green Tea & Aloe Body Wash
Green Tea & Aloe Shave Gel
Grapefruit Facial Cleanser
Hand Soaps

  • Soothing Lavender
  • Sulfate Free
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Gel Hand Soap, Eucalyptus & Lavender

$39.5 fl oz
  • Soothing Ginger
  • Sulfate Free
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Gel Hand Soap, Maple Ginger

$39.5 fl oz
  • Conditioning Lemongrass Extract
  • Sulfate Free
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Moisturizing Hand Soap, Lemon Verbena

$39.5 fl oz
  • Soothing Lavender
  • Sulfate Free
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Foaming Hand Soap, Eucalyptus & Lavender

$38.4 oz
  • Sulfate Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • Silicone Free

Moisturizing Hand Soap, Cranberry Spice

$39.5 fl oz
Lotions

  • Soothing Aloe
  • No Parabens
  • Antioxidizing Safflower Oil
  • Cruelty Free

Green Tea & Aloe Body Lotion

$39.5 fl oz
  • Soothing Aloe
  • No Parabens
  • Antioxidizing Safflower Oil
  • Cruelty Free

Unscented Body Lotion

$39.5 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Shea Butter
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Coconut Water Body Butter

$35.1 oz
  • Organic
  • Unrefined
  • Cold Pressed
  • Vegan

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

$310 oz
  • Moisturizing Aloe
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Daily Facial Moisturizer

$34 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Shea Butter
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Night Cream

$31.7 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Shea Butter
  • No Parabens
  • Helps to Restore Skin's Elasticity
  • Cruelty Free

Citrus Bergamot Hand Cream

$33 fl oz
  • Soothing Lemon Extract
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free

Lemon Verbena Hand Cream

$33 fl oz
  • Moisturizing Coconut Oil
  • No Parabens
  • No Phthalates
  • No Animal Testing

Mint Foot Cream

$32.8 fl oz
Beauty Tools Complete Set

$21 total, 7 items details
Our Beauty Tools Complete Set has everything you need to stock your bathroom drawer.
Inside the Bundle:
Nail Clipper Set
Cuticle Nipper
Emery Board Nail Files - 4 Pack
Metal Nail File
Eyelash Curler
  • Dual Sided
  • Padded Board
  • Medium Grit
  • 3 Standard & 1 Travel Nail Files

Emery Board Nail Files - 4 Pack

$34 ct
  • Honeycomb Surface
  • Durable & Long Lasting

Metal Nail File

$31 ct
  • Stainless Steel
  • Hand-Sharpened Blades

Cuticle Nipper

$31 ct
  • Stainless Steel
  • Protective Pouch

Precision Slant Tweezers

$31 ct
Oral Care

  • Fluoride Free
  • Whitening
  • Alcohol Free
  • Cruelty Free

Fluoride Free Peppermint Toothpaste

$34 oz
  • Fluoride Free
  • Alcohol Free
  • SLS Free
  • Cruelty Free

Alcohol & Fluoride Free Peppermint Mouthwash

$316 fl oz
Tampons, Pads & Liners

  • 100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet
  • Fragrance, Dye & Chlorine Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Cruelty Free

Organic Cotton Top Sheet Panty Liners - 2 Pack

$32pk - 22ct ea

Liners & Pads Bundle

$6 total, 2 items details
Pads and liners with 100% organic cotton topsheets.
Inside the Bundle:
Organic Cotton Top Sheet Panty Liners - 2 Pack
Organic Cotton Top Sheet Regular Absorbency Pads with Wings
  • 100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet
  • Fragrance, Dye & Chlorine Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Individually Wrapped Pads With Wings

Organic Cotton Top Sheet Regular Absorbency Pads with Wings

$310ct
  • 100% Organic Cotton
  • Nonirritant
  • Made without Fragrance, Dye, Chlorine or Rayon
  • GOTS Certified

Regular Absorbency Cardboard Applicator Tampons

$310ct
  • 100% Organic Cotton
  • Nonirritant
  • Made without Fragrance, Dye, Chlorine or Rayon
  • GOTS Certified

Super Absorbency Cardboard Applicator Tampons

$310ct
Bath & Facial Tissue

  • Biobased Product
  • Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
  • Tree Free Paper Product
  • No Dyes or Fragrances

Tree Free Facial Tissues - 2 Pack

$32ct - 90 ea
  • Biobased Product
  • Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
  • Tree Free Paper Product
  • No Dyes or Fragrances

Tree Free Travel Facial Tissues - 3 Pack

2 for $33ct
  • Biobased Product
  • Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
  • Tree Free Paper Product
  • Septic Safe & Biodegradable

Tree Free Bath Tissue, 2 Ply, Double Rolls

$36ct
Health
Vitamins & Supplements

  • Non GMO
  • Excellent Source of Vitamins A, B, & E
  • Energizing Herbal Blend

Women's Multivitamin

$330ct

Women's Health Bundle

$15 total, 5 items details
Nourish yourself with this collection of essential vitamins and nutrients.
Inside the Bundle:
Women's Multivitamin
Digestive & Immune Biotic
Omega 3 Fish Oil 1000mg
Melatonin 3mg
Calm & Focus Support
  • Non GMO
  • Excellent Source of Vitamin A, B & E
  • Energizing Herbal Blend

Men's Multivitamin

$330ct

Men's Health Bundle

$18 total, 6 items details
Nourish yourself with this collection of essential vitamins and nutrients.
Inside the Bundle:
Men's Multivitamin
Greens & Antioxidant Blend
Digestive & Immune Biotic
Omega 3 Fish Oil 1000mg
Melatonin 3mg
  • Non GMO
  • Prebiotic Blend
  • 5 Probiotic Strains
  • Helps Promote Healthy Digestion

Digestive & Immune Biotic

$314ct
  • Non GMO
  • Supports Energy & Vitality*
  • Plant-Based Antioxidant & Enzyme Blend
  • Vegan

Greens & Antioxidant Blend

$330ct
  • Non GMO
  • Ashwagandha Root & Leaf Extract
  • Vegan

Calm & Focus Support

$314ct
  • Non GMO
  • Helps Promote Restful Sleep*
  • Vegan

Melatonin 3mg

$360ct
  • Non GMO
  • EPA & DHA
  • Supports a Healthy Heart

Omega 3 Fish Oil 1000mg

$330ct
